Nigeria: Ice Prince Listed to Thrill Jos Stadium Fans

Popular Nigerian Rap Star, Ice Prince, is set to thrill football fans at the Star Fan Park at Jos Township Stadium, venue of the final league match between Plateau United FC and Enugu Rangers FC on Saturday September 9th, 2017.

An initiative of Star Lager Beer in partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Star Fan Park brings music, entertainment and all-round fun to NPFL match venues across the country.

According to programme of event, in addition to teams' rivalry, intense passion, chanting and banters which usually characterise match days, Star Lager will be adding loads of entertainment including Ice Prince's performance to further excite the thousands of football fans who will gather to watch the game.

Commenting on Star Lager Beer's support for the local league through the Star Fan Park activations, Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Tokunbo Adodo said: "Star Lager Beer is proudly Nigerian and will continue to partner key stakeholders to develop the local league.

"Our goal is to make the local league attractive to watch. Star Lager will continue to give fans a better footballing experience, by bringing some of Nigeria's biggest music stars to entertain the fans, while also rewarding them with exciting prizes.

"We also believe this will continue to positively impact viewership and attendance at different match venues across the country. If as a fan, you know there's a very high likelihood of meeting your favourite music star at the stadium, you'll definitely want to go see that match," stressed Adodo.

Speaking of his excitement to perform at the event, Ice Prince said:" It's a good feeling performing live at a football match venue. I'm a football fan too and I know how much tension I feel when my team is playing; So having some good music on ground definitely helps me calm down and just enjoy the game. Besides, I grew up in Jos, so it's going to be a good homecoming! So if you're in Jos on Saturday September 9th, 2017, come down to the Jos Township Stadium and let's have some fun."

The fun and excitement of the Star Fan Park will climax with the 2016/2017 NPFL final league game of the season.