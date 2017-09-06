Nigeria: 15 Contracted, One Under Surveillance After Lassa Fever Outbreak in Kogi

Lokoja — The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu has disclosed that the late Aisha Jimoh, who died of Lassa fever contacted 15 persons, adding that out of the number, one person is under surveillance.

According to the commissioner, one of the brother to the late Aisha was already showing the symptoms of the disease, stressing that he would be transferred to the Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State for further medical care.

He added that they are trying to track down others that had contact with the late girl.

He also stressed that the state Rapid Respond Team is doing everything possible to curtail the spread in the state.