Uganda: Basena Future Far From Decided

Alexandria, Egypt — Yesterday was the 'final' game of Moses Basena's tenure as Uganda Cranes' interim coach, at least as per the announcement made when he was appointed last month.

Fufa appointed Basena and Fred Kajoba as the interim coaches of the national team following the departure of Serbian Micho Sredojevic, who terminated his contract over unpaid wages.

"As FUFA, we sat as a family (officials and immediate former players) and decided that they carry on an interim basis until after the Egypt matches home and away," Fufa president Moses Magogo said last month.

Basena took charge of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship qualifying game against Rwanda. His tenure was due to end with Uganda's World Cup qualifying games against Egypt. Before Cranes faced the Pharaohs, Basena requested Fufa to add Express coach Matia Lule and former national skipper Ibrahim Sekagya to the side, a request that was granted.

However, Magogo claims Fufa are far from deciding whether to keep Basena or appoint a permanent replacement for Micho with Cranes' next engagement coming on October 7 at home against Ghana.

"We have not sat to decide on anything," Magogo told Daily Monitor yesterday in Alexandria, Egypt.

"It has not even been discussed at any level within Fufa. (After Micho,) I actually decided not to think about the coaching bit and prepare for Rwanda and Egypt," he adds when pressed for a response.

Following his re-election on a second four-year term last month, Magogo's newly appointed executive committee was only 'mandated' by the Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson on August 31 to start work.

This will involve appointing members to various committees, among which includes the Fufa technical committee.

"The new executive will meet once I am back in Kampala and yes the coach's appointment will be discussed," Magogo says.

Basena, an assistant under Micho, is not too bothered will want will happen from hereon. "I did not contact Fufa in the first place when I was made coach. All I can do is my job and the decision is for Fufa to make," the 49-year old explains.

"I had told a few close friends of mine that once I am 52, I will quit football because of the way we are treated sometimes. I still don't know what will happen but my focus is on the task," he augments.

Just like he stated last month, Magogo retorts that Fufa "have not opened the application process yet" but that is bound to happen over the two weeks.

In the immediate aftermath of Micho, Scot Bobby Williamson, the matter the Serb replaced, and Belgian Luc Eyamel were cited as possible replacements.

The latter even claimed Fufa had contacted him before Micho, now at South Africa's Orlando Pirates, left the job he had for four years from 2013.

Debate is raging whether Fufa should appoint local coach or go foreign again. The last Ugandan to coach the national team was current KCCA coach Mike Mutebi back in 2004.