The Uganda Communications Commission has suspended ABS Television license over what it termed as "repeated breach of minimum broadcasting standards."

In a September 5 letter, UCC Executive Director Godfrey Mutabazi communicated a forthwith disabling of the television signals, citing an "offensive programme" that the television station has aired despite warnings from the regulator.

"... the Uganda Communications Commission, has, in accordance with sections 5(1)(x) of the UCC Act 2013 and clause 24 of the license agreement dated May 3 2016, indefinitely suspended ABS Television broadcasting license... ," Mr Mutabazi's letter, addressed to the Managing Director Auger Revival Ministries Limited, the licensed owner of the station, read in part.

UCC is mandated to undertake a range of functions in broadcasting areas like licensing and standards,spectrum management, tariff regulation, consumer empowerment among others.

The indefinite suspension, wrote by Mr Mutabazi, will last "until such a time when the Commission shall be satisfied that ABS Television has modified and harmonised its programme content with the law, the minimum broadcasting standards and the license terms and conditions."

The letter threatens to "commence proceedings to revoke ABS Television's broadcasting license without any further notice," should the commission not receive "convincing representations from ABS Television demonstrating the measures instituted to ensure that all its programmes have been modified to comply with the law.

Although the letter made no reference to the programmes in question, Kalondoozi, an adult content-filled programme that airs on the station is believed to have influenced the regulator's move.

Notorious for its soft porn content, the programme is a loose imitation of Cheaters, a popular internationally aired reality television show meant to track down unfaithful partners.

UCC has persistently warned the station in the past, culminating in its license suspension.

The programme divides opinion as many supports its broadcast, while many, mainly moralists, loathe the show for its explicit sexual content.

"By copy of this letter, signal distributors are hereby required to immediately disable ABS Television content from their broadcasting platforms," Mr Mutabazi concludes in the letter.

ABS TV is run by Revival Christian Church in Kawaala, Kampala, under the stewardship of Pastor Augustine Iga.

According to the TV's website, the station is a "project with highly inspirational programmess and broadcasts dedicated to those interested in new content, across the East African region."

It also aims at becoming the world's most well known and trusted source of informative, educational and entertaining content.