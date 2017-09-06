Rwandan Golfers Set for 2017 Uganda Open

At least 14 Rwandan golfers will depart for Kampala today ahead of the 75th edition of the Tusker Malt Uganda Open competition which officially tees off Thursday at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Kampala.

This year's Open will be played in three phases, starting with the Ladies Open from September 7-9, followed by the Amateurs (men) competition on September 13-16 and the professionals will play from September 27-30.

The Ladies Open is expected to attract over 150 golfers from different countries including; Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Rwanda, Nigeria and the hosts Uganda.

According to Kigali Golf Club captain Dr. Davis Kashaka, three professionals, ten amateurs and one lady from Rwanda will compete in the Uganda Open.

The three professional players are; Jules Dusabe, Ernest Ndayisenga, Olivier Munyaneza and the lone lady golfer is Jenny Linda Kalisa.

The amateurs include; Emmanuel Rutayisire, Alloys Nsabimana, Allan Niyonkuri, Emmanuel Nkurunziza and Leonard Nkrurunziza, Patrick Uwumukiza, Emily Nshimiyimuremyi, Patrick Niyomungeri, Benjamin Mukisa and Celestine Nsanzuwera.

The majority of the amateur players are fresh from taking part in the recently concluded East African Challenge that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania which was won by Kenya and Rwanda finished fourth.

South Africa's Joshua Seale stamped his name in the books of Uganda's Golf history after winning the 2016 Uganda Open Pros tournament.

Rwanda's Ndayisenga finished 12th, while Dusabe and Munyaneza failed to make the cut after posting 79, 80 (159) and 159, 81, 78 (159) respectively in the first two rounds.

Uganda Open

Sept. 7-9: Ladies Open

Sept. 13-16: Amateurs

Sept. 27-30: Pros