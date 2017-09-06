6 September 2017

Rwanda: DJ Pius, Charly and Nina Set to Rock Kampala

By Moses Opobo

Geosteady is a Ugandan musician better known for songs like Tokendeeza, Ndi wa mululu, Ntunulira, and Viola. In Rwanda, he is known for Owooma, his hit collaboration with Charly and Nina, which they performed at the first edition of Rwanda Connect in January.

The following day, Saturday, September 9, the three will hold another performance at Club Play in Kampala. They will wind up their tour with a performance at the Rwanda Connect second edition at the Atmosphere Lounge.

Another Rwandan musician, Jean Paul Samputu, will perform at the Rwanda Connect concert as a special guest.

It will be the second time that DJ Pius, Charly and Nina make an appearance at the Rwanda Connect musical series. The first time was at the end of January this year, when the three excited revelers at the first edition that was held at the posh Cayenne Lounge in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

According to DJ Pius, this is the biggest number of concerts that he and Charly and Nina will be staging in a short period of time.

"Because of the high demand for our music in Uganda, many people wanted us to return with more performances. We were invited by Geosteady for his first album launch, but we decided to talk to other concert organisers and they were okay with us performing at their shows," he revealed.

In April last year,

DJ Pius staged one of his biggest musical performances in Kampala, at the Cayenne Lounge. The show featured Jose Chameleone, Radio and Weasel, and Jodi Phibi, among others.

