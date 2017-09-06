Malawi: Awilo Longomba Headlines Malawi Sand Music Festival

The organizers of the Sand Music Festival- Impact Events- have unveiled Congolese music legend Awilo Longombaas one of this year's festival international headliners.

The festival returns this year from 27th to 29th October at Livingstonia Beach in Salima district.

Impakt Events' Wendy Harawa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lucius Banda said Malawians should expect alot of surprises at this year's festival as they continue to unpack the package.

Awilo Longomba is second international artist to be unveiled to perform at the festival. Another one is Thulasizwe from South Africa, a voice behind a club banger 'Meria'.

The Congolese is famous for his Soukous songs w and calls his particular style of music 'technosoukous'.

One of his most well known hits from 2001 is Coupe Bibamba. This was followed by Kafou Kafou(2001) and an album, Mondongo (2004).

Longomba and Thulasizwe join the long list of international artists that have performed at the festival over the years which include Busy Signal from Jamaica.