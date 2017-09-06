Photo: The Observer

Students in class

Government will soon introduce biometric machines in primary schools to stem the high rate of absenteeism by head teachers and pupils.

This was announced by the head of the prime minister's delivery unit (PMDU) Dr Ezra Suruma. Dr Suruma said they opted for the clock-in machines because teacher absenteeism is a major hindrance to improved performance in UPE schools

"We are concerned with what we call the quality of education of learners. We found that for the past 10 years, only few pupils in form six pass the literacy and numeracy tests. This means the other half cannot read or write and this is a very bad result," Suruma said.

"We shall be moving to biometrics whereby you put your thumb on a machine which reads when you have clocked in... we shall review this every hour."

While presenting the unit's report at a retreat for ministers, heads of public service, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies, missions abroad and representatives of local governments yesterday, Suruma said the move was in line with key priority areas as directed by the president.

These include job creation, education, health and infrastructure. He observed that while there has been improved access to education in the Universal Primary Education (UPE), the quality of learners' education continues to be an issue.

The retreat was called to review the performance of the government over the last financial year. Dr Suruma, who is also Makerere University chancellor, said the move would help improve the academic performance in schools in addition to other ongoing efforts by government.

"We are coordinating with local governments, DEOs, CAOs, district chairpersons, RDCs and making daily reports of what has happened, who was in class and who wasn't. We would like to have 100 per cent literacy," he said.

According to Suruma, the state wants every pupil to be literate after school. "Why should you spend six years without learning how to read and write? It does not make sense. If you have gone to school, at least you should learn to read and write," he added.

Without indicating how much this would cost the state, Dr Suruma hinted that clock-in machines would also be introduced in the health sector as well.

He explained that the government was interested in ensuring that essential drugs, water and other basics are in place at health facilities, as well as staff to attend to patients.

SCHOOL PERFORMANCE

Dr Suruma's office has put net enrollment rate in the country at 94 per cent. However, a study into the performance of primary three to primary six literacy and numeracy shows dismal performance, with only half of the pupils across the country achieving the basic proficiency levels.

The study indicates that teacher absenteeism in UPE schools is mostly to blame, with head teachers and teachers reported to be attending to classes twice or thrice a week. The study also indicates that the quality of teachers requires improvement.

"Their proficiency in English rated at 66.4 per cent and numeracy at 60.4 per cent for teachers in service," indicated the report.