Rwanda: APR FC Sign KCCA Defender Rukundo

APR FC have completed the signing of right-back Denis Rukundo from Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old becomes APR's third summer signing after striker Ernest Sugira, who had been released by DR Congo side AS Vita Club and right-back Fitina Omborenga from MFK Topvar Topoľčany in Slovakian third division.

APR Secretary General, Adolphe Kalisa, confirmed Rukundo's signing, but without giving much details regarding his contract-he had one year left on his contract with KCCA.

"We expect Rukundo to arrive in the country tomorrow (Wednesday) to join other players for pre-season preparations," Kalisa told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Rukundo joined KCCA in June, 2016 on a two-year contract from then relegated Ugandan Premier League side Maroons FC. The youngster helped KCCA win the Ugandan League title last season.

Meanwhile, the reigning Peace Cup champions played in a six-team pre-season tournament last week, winning twice and losing one.

They beat Etincelles FC and DC Virunga FC (DR Cong) 1-0 respectively and lost to AS Kigali on penalties 3-2 after a 2-2 draw in normal time. Other teams were; Marines FC (Rwanda) and DR Congo's AS Kabsha.

Jimmy Mulisa's team also played against Uganda's Sports Club Villa on Monday, losing 2-1 at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Record 16- league winners, APR FC, who finished third last season, behind champions Rayon Sports and second-placed Police FC, will start their campaign against Sunrise FC on September 30.