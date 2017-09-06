6 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cricketers Leave for South Africa

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya men's cricket team leaves for South Africa on Wednesday to compete in the third edition of Africa T20 Cup in Kimberly, South Africa.

The T20 Cup, organised by Cricket South Africa as curtain-raiser tournament for its 2017-18 domestic season, will see 13 South African Provincial teams battle it out with a team each from Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe in four pools.

Kenya is in Pool C along with Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu Natal.

Kenya, coached by Thomas Odoyo, will open her title campaign against Free State on Friday.

They will meet Northern Cape on Saturday and play their last game against KwaZulu Natal on Sunday. All the games will take place at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberly.

Odoyo said: "We have prepared well for the tournament by training in both Twenty20 and 50 overs formats of the game."

