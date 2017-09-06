Photo: Julius Businge/The Independent

Liquid telecom officials addressing journalists at Serena Hotel on September 5, 2017.

Kampala — Pan-African telecoms group, Liquid, a subsidiary of Econet Global has completed 100G upgrades to key routes on the East African fibre ring, top officials told journalists on Sept. 05.

Officials were speaking on the sidelines of a telecom's workshop 'Capacity Africa 2017 at Kampala Serena Hotel.'

Liquid telecom owns internet [fibre] cables which form part of its pan-African fibre network which stretches over 50, 000km. It sells internet to other players like MTN, Airtel and others who would then retail it to the general public and institutions.

Completed in 2014, it links together Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and Eastern DRC. It also offers direct access to international subsea cables.

Nic Rudnick, the Liquid group chief executive officer said that the 100G offers ten times the speed of previously used 10G waves, enabling the company to provide its enterprise and wholesale customers with additional capacity and increased speeds.

"Through continuous investment, the East Africa Fibre Ring is setting new network standards for the region," Rudnick said.

Hans Haerdtle, the company's chief technology officer for East Africa said further investment in the network would support countries in the region to boost internet connectivity, improve service delivery, create jobs and grow the economy.

Liquid telecom is a communication services company and solutions provider across 13 countries in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa that serves carrier, enterprise and retail customers with high speed, reliable connectivity. It has built Africa's largest fibre network spanning over 50, 000km and operates tier 3 data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa and Nairobi in Kenya.