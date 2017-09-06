Kenya: Starlets Brace for Big Battle in Cosafa Tournament

Kenya women's football team players have set their sights on winning Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament which starts next week in Zimbabwe.

The event will be Starlets' first engagement since a historic appearance at the Women's Afcon tournament in Cameroon last November, and it will also be Richard Kanyi's first assignment as coach.

Former captain Neddy Atieno, goalkeeper Pauline Atieno and striker Mwanahalima Adam are back in the squad

Starlets, who will come up against against 11other Cosafa teams, are already considered heavyweights based on their exploits in the last two years.

Kenya is in Group B of the tournament alongside Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius, according to the draw conducted last month in Johannesburg.

Kenya stands tall in the group despite being ranked 114th out of 118 ranked teams globally. First, Starlets are the only side in the group that qualified for last year's Africa Cup of Nations, and they are also the only team in the group ranked by Fifa. Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius are all unranked owing to inactivity.

Like Kenya, Mauritius are making a maiden appearance at the tournament.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Vivian Akinyi (Soccer Queens), Jenipher Adhiambo (Mathare Utd), Jane Achila (Oserian), Pauline Atieno (Makolanders).

Defenders: Wendy-Ann Achieng (Spedag), Irene Ogutu (Oserian), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Doris Anyango (Spedag), Lillian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Gerereder Akinyi (Mombasa Olympic), Juliet Auma (Thika Queens), Esther Nandika (Soccer Queens), Jackline Musula (Mathare).

Midfielders: Carolyne Anyango (Spedag), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Jacky Ogol (Spedag), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Winfried Achieng (Mombasa Olympic), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo), Florence Awino (Gaspo).

Strikers: Neddy Atieno (KDF), Mary Kinuthia (Unattached), Mercy Achieng(Thika Queens), Sharon Bushenei (Spedag), Lucy Mukhwana (KDF), Teresa Engesha (Vihiga Leeds), Phoebe Oketch (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Nyamira Starlets), Judith Musimbi (Soccer Queens), Mwanahalima Adam (Mombasa Olympic).