Kenya: U-23 Girls Step Up Training for World Championships

Upbeat and raring to go. That is the mood in Kenya Under-23 volleyball team preparing for week-long World Under-23 World Championships that starts on Sunday in Slovenia.

The team, which leaves for the tournament on Friday, is in a tough Pool 'B' that features champions Brazil, runners-up Turkey, Japan, Bulgaria and Cuba.

Kenya, which last featured in the biennial tournament in 2013 when it was held in Mexico and finished last, has set a target of winning at least one match and playing better against the more established teams.

Speaking after Tuesday's training session, coach Catherine Mabwi said her team is well prepared for the tournament. "We have talked to the girls to make them psychologically ready for the opener against Brazil on Sunday."

And the coach's confidence has rubbed off her players, with assistant captain Faith Imodia saying: "It is a bit scary as we have never played on such a big stage before but we shall confidently follow the coaches' instructions to the letter."

The 14-member squad has been training for a month under the watchful eye of former Kenyan international Mabwi, assisted by Vernon Khainga.

The team has been whittled down to a 12-man travelling squad.