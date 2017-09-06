5 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: BoT Calls for Curbing Money Laundering, Financing Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Alex Malanga

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has called on financial institutions to ensure that they address issues related to money laundering and financing terrorism.

The call was made on Tuesday Sept 5, by BoT director, Mr Kennedy Nyoni, in his keynote address at the launch of the Swift East Africa Business Forum.

The forum, organised by Swift, a global member-owned cooperative and the world leading provider of secure financial messaging services, brought together senior bankers, policy makers and representatives from the region's corporate community to discuss economic trends, financial policy and opportunities for growth.

"East Africa like other regions is exposed to money laundering and financing terrorism. It is important for all financial sector stakeholders to work together with Swift to curb the problem," noted Mr Nyoni.

He said BoT would continue to take regulatory and other initiatives aimed at strengthening anti-money laundering and terrorism financing framework and its related enforcement measures.

Mr Nyoni also promised that BoT would continue to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in East Africa Community (EAC) to promote safety and soundness of financial services.

Tanzania

Minister Touts Zanzibar's Tourist Hot Spots

The Finance and Planning minister, Dr Khalid Mohamed, has seized the opportunity of the ongoing Eastern and Southern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.