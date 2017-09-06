Tanzania: Govt Allays Tanzanians Fear Over Ebola Outbreak

Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children on Tuesday, September 5, dismissed reports on outbreak of Ebola or "Ebola like" diseases in the country.

There is no Ebola or 'Ebola like' symptoms that have been detected in the country and people must not panic as it is not true, a statement issued on September 5 by acting Head of Communication in the Health Ministry, Ms Catherine Sungura, said.

"We are happy to inform Tanzanians that there is no official report indicating outbreak of Ebola or any other contagious infections in the country," she said.

This comes after reports on social media suggested two patients had tested positive for the virus at Temeke Hospital, in Dar es Salaam.

In addition, the reports also said that the deadly disease entered the country from neighbouring Rwanda.

However, Ms Sungura noted in the statement that the comprehensive measures have already been put in place by the government to contain Ebola outbreak including to strengthen screening of international travelers in airports, country borders and ports.

"Tanzania should continue with their normal activities. But the Government asks everyone to be vigilant and we encourage all our officers in all border areas to continue screening of international arrivals," she said.

This is the second time that government is forced to allay fears on Ebola outbreak after it did so in April, 2017 after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).