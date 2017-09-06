Mozambique Hosts World Peace Conference

Luanda — The World Inner Peace Conference 2017 opens Tuesday in the Mozambican capital Maputo.

The conference, organised by the Middle Way Meditation Institute (MMI), aims at uniting the world in celebrating peace, justice and tolerance.

It takes place in six continents; US for North America, Brazil for South America, Spain for Europe, Mozambique for Africa, Australia for Oceania and The Philippines for Asia.

Pastor João Damião Elias of the Mozambican Methodist Peace Just (Justa Paz) said the conference presented a moment for a deep reflection about peace.

"During the conference, some participants will express their goodness and being at peace with others," the VOA Radio, quoted him saying.

Mr Armando Nenane from the Judiciary Journalism organisation, was quoted saying the conference would help Mozambicans to find effective ways to peace in their country.

The Australia-based MMI said on its website that it was convinced that 2017 was a great year for world peace for people of all walks of life.

"All people; both young and old and all organisations which love peace are welcome to work with MMI towards a better and happier world for us all."

MMI is a global non-profit educational organisation that offers inner peace education via several programmes for individuals and organisations, based on spiritual and scientific confluence.

AFRICA REVIEW Correspondent