6 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest 3 Men With Human Heads, Hands

Photo: Nigerian Police Force

The Police Command in Osun State has said that it arrested three male suspects, with two human heads and hands in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, told newsmen in Osogbo that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 29 during a police stop and search operation.

"On Aug. 29 at about 1;02 p.m, a police patrol team on a stop and search operation on Ogbomosho/Oyo Road, at Agboro Area, stopped a motorcycle with two persons on it.

"The persons on the motorcycle were searched and two severed human hands with gloves and a human head were found with them, and they were promptly arrested," he said

Mr. Adeoye said in a similar case, on the same date at about 11:30 a.m, at Oba's compound in Moro, Ipetumodu, one Adeniyi Adeyeye was also arrested with a human skull in his possession.

He said detectives attached to the Ipetumodu Divisional Headquarters arrested the suspect and transfered him to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo.

He said the skull found with the suspect was suspected to have been exhumed from a grave and that investigation was still ongoing on the matter.

Mr. Adeoye, however, said all the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

(NAN)

