Tanzania: UN Food and Agriculture Agency Marks 40 Years in Tanzania

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is today, Tuesday September 5, marking 40 years since it launched its operations in Tanzania at a colourful event in Dar es Salaam.

The event, officiated by Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, comes after FAO's Director General Mr Jose Grazio da Silva met the Agriculture and Livestock Minister of Tanzania, Dr Charles Tizeba.

They met to discuss bilateral issues and how to strengthen cooperation.

During the event, FAO Director, Mr da Silva said the 40 years of working in Tanzania have been years of immense technical support, technological investment in the country.

"We are happy to have developed guidelines on climate and agriculture in accordance with the Paris Agreement," he said.

"Much more has to be done. We look toward to more cooperation in strengthening agriculture here in Tanzania, " he added.