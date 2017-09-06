Tanzania: Rungwe in Police Custody for Forgery

Police in Dar es Salaam are holding a national chairman of the Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma) Mr Hashim Rungwe for alleged forgery.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, confirmed the arrest and holding of Mr Rungwe, who was among presidential candidates in the 2015 General election.

Mr Mambosasa said Mr Rungwe was arrested on Saturday and since then he has been under interrogation at the central police station.

Mr Rungwe is High Court advocate. He also vied for presidential seat in 2010 General Election on NCCR- Mageuzi ticket.

"It's true that we are holding Mr Rungwe for questioning at central Police Station, we arrested him last Saturday for forgery allegations which among others, facilitated the loss of certain amount of money," said the RPC.

He said he will give more details on Wednesday, September 6.