5 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rungwe in Police Custody for Forgery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Deogratius Kamagi

Police in Dar es Salaam are holding a national chairman of the Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma) Mr Hashim Rungwe for alleged forgery.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, confirmed the arrest and holding of Mr Rungwe, who was among presidential candidates in the 2015 General election.

Mr Mambosasa said Mr Rungwe was arrested on Saturday and since then he has been under interrogation at the central police station.

Mr Rungwe is High Court advocate. He also vied for presidential seat in 2010 General Election on NCCR- Mageuzi ticket.

"It's true that we are holding Mr Rungwe for questioning at central Police Station, we arrested him last Saturday for forgery allegations which among others, facilitated the loss of certain amount of money," said the RPC.

He said he will give more details on Wednesday, September 6.

Tanzania

Minister Touts Zanzibar's Tourist Hot Spots

The Finance and Planning minister, Dr Khalid Mohamed, has seized the opportunity of the ongoing Eastern and Southern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.