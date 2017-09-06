Tanzania: New Budget Preparation, Financial Management System Launched

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa today September 6, launched the re-designed Planning, Budgeting and Reporting (PlanRep) System and the new Facility Financial Accounting and Reporting System (FFARS).

The launch of the wide-reaching impactful PlanRep and FFARS which will work across various sectors and government institutions, was also attended by the US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, Dr Inmi Patterson and a number of senior Government officials and ministers, according to statement from US embassy.

Developed in partnership with the US Government through the United States Agency for International Development (Usaid), these computer-based information management systems will play complementary roles in preparing plans, budgets and standardising financial management at every level in the government.

In particular, these platforms will ensure the efficient, transparent and accountable use of funds among Local Government Authorities (LGAs) and facilities, paving the way for improved delivery of public services to citizens.

"The United States is proud to partner with Tanzania as you work toward a future marked by transparent government, sustainable development and shared prosperity," remarked Patterson during the ceremony.

"Together, these two systems will increase efficiency and improve financial management, enabling the Government of Tanzania to more effectively distribute its financial resources and respond to citizen needs," he added.

Introduced over a decade ago as a planning, reporting, and budgeting tool for LGAs, PlanRep's redesign marks a number of improvements over its predecessor.

Whereas the original version was accessed offline, with users across the government relying on different versions of the software, the updated system provides a uniform, online format accessible anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, the new web-based version allows PlanRep to share documents and information with other government information systems, eliminating the lengthy, error-prone process of uploading documents manually.

With over 1,500 users trained to use the new system, PlanRep will operate across all public sectors to provide a more efficient, transparent, and accountable system of providing public services to citizens.

While PlanRep assists with planning, budgeting, and reporting revenue across multiple levels of government, FFARS serves as an accounting and reporting system for facilities such as schools and health centers, where funding for public services is increasingly being managed.

FFARS offers service providers a simple, standardized, set of documents and processes that enable them to record the availability and source of their funding for core services at each facility.

FFARS also tracks how funds are used and ensures compliance with procurement regulations and reporting requirements.

With this information, the Government of Tanzania will maintain a more robust public financial management system that increases transparency so that service providers are more accountable to the communities and organizations they serve.