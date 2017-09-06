5 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Vice President Underscores the Importance of Educating Girls

By By Salome Gregory

Vice President Mama Samia Suluhu has asked girls to utilise the fee free education as the open opportunity to reach their career goals in future.

She made the remarks when opening the 14th edition of the gender festival at the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) grounds today.

She said some reports shows an increase in number of the girls enrolment and some of them are above the required age of enrolment for primary education.

"The increase in number proves some girls were left out of schools and the fee free education opportunity has to be well utilised to support girls education," said Ms Suluhu.

This year's festival theme is; 'The transformation of oppressive systems for gender equality and sustainable development'. More than 2,000 people are expected to participate.

