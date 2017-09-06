Tanzania: Petroleum Products' Prices Increase

Petroleum products' prices increase The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) today September 6, announced cap prices for petroleum products for Tanzania Mainland showing petrol and diesel prices have increased marginally.

The increase in petrol and diesel local pump prices have been caused by increase in the world oil market prices and BPS premiums.

But on the other hand, kerosene price has gone down and Ewura attributed the trend to a decrease in BPS premiums despite an increase in the world oil market prices.

They retail and wholesale prices are applicable effective tomorrow, September 7.

Ewura director general, Felix Ngamlagosi said in a statement that the retail and wholesale prices for all petroleum products have changed compared to prices that were published August 2, this year.

For the month of September 2017, retail prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Sh10 per litre (equivalent to 0.53 percent) and Sh5 per litre (equivalent to 3.10 percent) respectively, while retail price of kerosene has decreased by Sh19 per litre (equivalent to 1.04 percent).

Similarly, compared to the last month publications, wholesale prices of petrol and diesel have also increased by Sh10.41 per litre (equivalent to 0.56 percent) and Sh56.74 per litre (equivalent to 3.30 percent) respectively, while wholesale price of kerosene has decreased by Sh19.01 per litre (equivalent to 1.11 percent).

Retail and wholesale prices for all petroleum products in Tanga region have also changed compared to prices that were published on August 2, this year.

Retail price of petrol has decreased by Sh13 per litre (equivalent to 0.65 per cent) while retail prices of Diesel and Kerosene have increased by Sh14 per litre (equivalent to 0.78 percent) and Sh106 per litre (equivalent to 6.21percent) respectively.

Likewise, wholesale prices for petrol has decreased by Sh12.98 per litre (equivalent to 0.69percent ) while wholesale prices for diesel and kerosene have increased by Sh14.47 per litre (equivalent to 0.83 percent) and Sh105.88 per litre (equivalent to 6.65percent) respectively.

The changes in prices of petroleum products in Tanga region have been caused by changes in the world oil market prices and BPS premiums.

It should further be noted that, in Tanga Region, the last new kerosene consignment was received in September 2016 while the last new consignment of petrol and diesel was received in June 2017, says Ewura statement.

In line with the prevailing sector legislation (Petroleum Act, 2015, section 166), prices of petroleum products are governed by rules of demand and supply. Ewura shall continue to encourage competition in the sector by making available petroleum products pricing information including cap prices. This information on prices is intended to enable stakeholders make informed decisions on petroleum prices at any particular time.

Oil Marketing Companies are free to sell their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage provided that, such price does not exceed the price cap for the relevant product as was computed using the approved formula, which was gazetted through the Government Notice No. 216 published in May 2017.

All petrol stations are required to publish petroleum product prices on clearly visible boards. The price boards should be clearly visible and should clearly show prices charged, discounts offered as well as any trade incentives or promotions on offer. Consumers are encouraged to purchase from stations that sell products at the most competitive prices and offer better services.