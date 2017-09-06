Tanzania: 71 Public Offices Fail to Achieve All Signed Objectives - Treasury

Dar es Salaam — Despite the much emphasis given on financial discipline in public institutions, all 71 of the organizations that signed the performance contracts with the Treasury have failed to achieve all the seven objectives for the 2014/15 financial year.

The Treasury Registrar, Dr Oswald Mashindano, made the revelation in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a performance contract signing ceremony, where he stressed that his office was currently supervising at least 265 institutions providing different services including social, economic as well as contributing to the national output.

In view of this, he said it was imperative that those institutions and organisations that spend huge sums of public funds on capital, salaries and other expenses including procurement, to exercise strict supervision to ensure they provide proper and sustainable service.

According to him, this was to ensure public expenditure was done according to rules and regulations in order to reduce government's burden and contribute to development.

"Since 2014/15, Treasury has signed performance contracts with different public institutions and organisations to ensure they work according to law in order to improve services such as financial performance, people management, customer care and good governance which are vital for the welfare of the organisations.

He noted that 2014/15 until 2016/17, Treasury signed contracts 71 institutions and organisations which have prepared primary evaluation through different documents before Treasury embarks on physical verification.

"Total evaluation of the institutions in 2014/15 up to 2016/17 is satisfactory in the way they implement their duties annually but there are areas that need closer supervision to improve performance," he said.

Highlighting the performance, he said 25 per cent of strategic plans did not match activities highlighted in the budgets of the organisations, while their objectives or strategic plans were not specified in the budget. In view of this, he said the institutions failed to meet their performance as they did not work according to priorities that were set in line with the budget which is the implementing tool.

Further he noted that the key performance indicators were not Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timebound (SMART) because they did not measure as indicated.