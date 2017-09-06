Tanzania: We Won't Shutdown Women's Bank - VP

Dar es Salaam — The government has insisted that the Tanzania Women Bank (TWB) would not stop operations despite facing a number of challenges.

Speaking yesterday when opening the 14th edition of the gender festival at the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) in Dar es Salaam, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said due to various challenges, which include that of capital, have caused TWB to miss the goal of empowering women. "Tanzania received a gender award from Africa Union due to the existence the bank. If we allow the bank to stop its operations, we will be pulling ourselves down," said the Vice-President.

She, therefore, explained that it was every one's responsibility to ensure they all worked together to expand the lender's capital.

"Whoever knows where we can obtain funds to boost the capital, let them communicate and see how we can rescue our bank," she said.

She called for transparency from the bank's management and its board of trustees. Controller and Auditor General (CAG) had warned that TWB had lost credibility to operate as a bank as its capital has fallen below the legal threshold.

In a latest report that was tabled in Parliament in April, CAG observed that audit found out that the bank's core capital had fallen below the minimum requirements contrary to Regulation 5 and Regulation 9 of the Banking and Financial Institutions (Capital Adequacy) Regulations.

This was just one of the several flaws that the CAG unearthed around operations of TWB.

Among other things, CAG audit established that loans amounting to Sh655 million were disbursed by the bank without confirming existence of the borrowers. Meanwhile, the Vice President called upon men and other gender stakeholders to support TGNP's efforts in stopping violence against women in the country.

During the opening remarks, Dr Vicensia Shule, the TGNP Board Director, said statistics showed that 33.4 per cent of the people in rural setting were extremely poor compared to 4 per cent of the people in Dar es Salaam. And the most affected people were women who also suffer from gender based violence.

She said the gender festival also aimed at revealing such issues and the discrimination they go through in different areas including the right to education, health, female participation in politics and employment market.