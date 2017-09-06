Tanzania: NHIF to Support Construction of Morgue At Referral Hospital

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is planning to support construction of a modern mortuary and a laundry at Dodoma's Regional Referral Hospital, The Citizen can reveal.

The timely project targets to supplement efforts by the government to ensure there are better health facilities at the country's capital city of Dodoma.

The NHIF Acting Director for Finance Planning and Investment, Mr Celestine Muganga, said the project was part of Sh1 billion diverse development projects by NHIF at the hospital this year.

"We are planning to support the hospital in order to make it provide the best and quality services," he said.

"The hospital has already developed an architectural design for the crucial project, and currently the facility is trying to find a competent contractor to carry out the project in acceptable standards," he expressed.

For his part, the Regional Medical Officer, Dr Charles Kiologwe, said the project would play a key role in enabling the referral hospital to preserve dead bodies in a more professional manner.

"Due to the increased number of residents of the region, and considering that Dodoma has officially become the country's capital city, there is a need of having a modern and bigger mortuary and thus, we believe the project has come at the right time," he said.

For a long time, the refrigeration system at the hospital's mortuary has been stopping now and then, a situation that challenges relatives of patients dying at the general hospital.