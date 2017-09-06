Tanzania: Give Compensation in Airport Project, Govt Told

The government has been challenged to compensate residents, whose houses have been earmarked for demolition to pave the way for the second phase of the project on the expansion of Dodoma airport.

A Special Seats MP, Ms Felister Bura (CCM-Dodoma), said the affected residents were failing to carry out various development projects at their residences as they didn't know when their houses would be pulled down.

"Some were used to conducting businesses at their compounds, but now they have been forced to close down since when their houses were earmarked. Others rented their houses but all of their tenants had vacated, fearing the demolition," she said.

She was speaking during a meeting between the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee and the Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA).

She underscored the need for timely compensation to those to be affected by the demolition exercise in order to enable them to continue carrying out their economic activities.

Since last year, the government has embarked on special projects to facelift the status of Dodoma airport due to the ongoing relocation of the government seat from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma's capital.

The project also involves the expansion of passengers' longue at the airport and the installation of lights.