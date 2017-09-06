5 September 2017

Sudan: Couple Attacked in Kabkabiya, North Darfur

Kabkabiya — A man and his wife were seriously injured during a raid in their home in Kabkabiya, North Darfur, on Friday morning.

Ibrahim Khamis and his wife, both displaced, were attacked by six masked gunmen in their house in Kabkabiya. The attackers beat them with sticks and stabbed them seven times with a knife. The injuries resulted in the amputation of two fingers of the woman, a displaced woman told Radio Dabanga.

South Darfur dialogue

The Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki, received the recommendations of an internal dialogue held in several localities of the state. 3,150 people from South Darfur's 21 localities participated in these conferences.

Mohamed Ahmed Haroun, the head of the Darfur Dialogue and Consultation Mechanism, said: "The conferences have affirmed development, the alternative environment for pastoralists, compulsory education and confidence in renouncing violence."

He pointed out that the conferences moved the hostile mentality to "a mentality of peace and harmony", this as well as the agreement of the people of the state to renounce violence, tribal conflicts.

