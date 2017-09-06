Cameroon: MINREX - Ambassador of Vietnam Received

Fostering the 45 years of diplomatic relations between Cameroon and Vietnam was at the centre of discussions between Cameroon's External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella and the Ambassador of Vietnam to Cameroon, Pham Anh Tuan in Yaounde on August 29, 2017. Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan is resident in Abuja, Nigeria. Talking to the press after the audience, Pham Anh Tuan said, the talks were a special occasion for him because August 30, 2017 marked the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between his country and Cameroon. He said it also coincided with the celebration of the 72 years of the Vietnamese National Day. Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan disclosed that Cameroon and his country have long diplomatic relations. The concrete manifestation, he said, is that Cameroon supported Vietnam during the period of war and the support has continued at the moment Vietnam is opening up to the world. He said the growing relations between the two countries were visible in the areas of agriculture and telecommunications, stating that there were Vietnamese investments in Cameroon through joint ventures.

