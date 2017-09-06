5 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Industrialisation - Govt Set to Operationalise Strategic Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The mechanism reviewed last week seeks to make Cameroon the 'Warehouse of the New Industrialised Africa' by 2050

Key institutional stakeholders of the operationalization process of Cameroon's Indistrialisation Master Plan (PDI) have brainstormed on mechanisms for the putting in place of the Reference Strategic Plan of the PDI. The stakeholders looked into the PDI during a workshop organized in Yaounde, Wednesday August 30, 2017. While opening the working session, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry called on institutional actors and others to each assume their responsibility for the reconstruction of the national industry. He said it is urgent and imperative for them to do so in order to permit manufacturing activities to play a preponderant role in the consolidation of the economy of Cameroon. Going by Celestin Ndonga, Administrative Director General of BASICS International; the consultancy firm which developed the PDI, the strategic plan consist of a collection of some 13 documents, amongst them a diagnostic report of the industrial sector in the country and the state of affairs in the industry. We gathered that the PDI aims to make Cameroon the 'Warehouse of the New Industrialised Africa' by 2050, while staying in coherence with the African Union's Agenda 2063 which prioritises the transformation of African natural resources in Africa. The plan also seeks to create synergy between the State, the private sector and civil society organisations. In March 2013, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development to submit an industrialization plan destined to accompany the country's economic emergence programme. The task of elaborating the plan was then given to BASICS International consultancy firm which completed its task in 2016.

Cameroon

Eagles to Get Full Bonus for Draw in Yaounde

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) early hours of tuesday announced full bonuses for Super Eagles players and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.