Somalia: Turkey to Help Somalia Improve Education Sector

Turkey said it will help the conflict-recovering horn of Africa country, Somalia enhance its education sector.

The announcement was made by Turkish Ambassador to Somalia following meeting with Somali education minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The ambassador stated that Turkey will continue to further invest in the sector, to better improve the education quality of country that was beset by over 20 years of war.

Addressing the education sector with Minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman. Turkey'll continue to further invest in the sector. @moeche2017 pic.twitter.com/E0EtLskjep

-- Turkey in Somalia (@TC_Mogadishu) September 5, 2017