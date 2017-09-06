5 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey to Help Somalia Improve Education Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkey said it will help the conflict-recovering horn of Africa country, Somalia enhance its education sector.

The announcement was made by Turkish Ambassador to Somalia following meeting with Somali education minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The ambassador stated that Turkey will continue to further invest in the sector, to better improve the education quality of country that was beset by over 20 years of war.

Addressing the education sector with Minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman. Turkey'll continue to further invest in the sector. @moeche2017 pic.twitter.com/E0EtLskjep

-- Turkey in Somalia (@TC_Mogadishu) September 5, 2017

Somalia

Dr Mukhtar - the Suspension of the Judges Is Unconstitutional

Dr Mukhtar Nur Abukar, the deputy chairman of the Committee assigned for Prisoners Conditions has condemned the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.