Sudan: Chief of Staffs Commends the Army Sacrifices and Achievements

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, LT Gen Emad Eddin Mustafa Adawi, on Tuesday commended the sacrifices and achievements scored by the various units of the armed forces in and outside the Sudan.

LT Gen Adawi who was speaking on the occasion of the Great Bairam congratulated the units, officers and privates of the Sudanese Armed Forces for their steadfastness in defense of the homeland, the Arab and Islamic gains and holy sites, outside the homeland. He said the Eid was an opportune chance to commend the performance of the armed forces in and outside the country.

The Chief of the staff has meanwhile pointed out the various projects and programmes being implemented to help the officers and private of the armed forces, including the housing project in which some 1000 families would be receiving their houses by the end of the current fiscal year 2017.

He said a fund was established to help members of the armed forces who want to travel to the Holy lands to perform the Hajj, pilgrimage as well as the establishment of an institute for the rehabilitation of retired members of the armed forces reintegrate into their community and engage in civilian activities, including training on profession and artisan and administrative and management 0profession.

He also referred to the increased attention paid to retired members of the armed forces, their pension and after services dues.