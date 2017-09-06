5 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Minister - National Accord Government's Programme Based On Improving Living Conditions

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, lt Gen Mohamed Osman Rikabi, has called on workers at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to double their efforts in order to upgrade and improve the economic performance and lead the economy to safe shores.

He stressed each one should feel the burden of the responsibility regarding the economy of the country.

The minister told an Eid ceremony which was attended by the leading figures of the ministry including the state ministers and the undersecretary , the governor of the Central Bank, the taxation and Customs officials that the whole programme of the government of National Accord is based on provision of good services to the people and of good livelihood.

The minister has meanwhile vowed to better the working and living conditions of the staff of his ministry saying that this would be carried out in a just and fair manner.

The workers leaderships have meanwhile reassured the minister that they would do their level best to push forward the Sudanese economy

