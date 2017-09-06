6 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Samba Night Moved to Friday

Arts Reporter The Harare International Carnival's Samba Night that was set for tonight has been moved to Friday due to changes in travel arrangements for Samba dancers that are coming from Brazil and Cuba.

Cuban and Brazillian Samba dancers will be supported by local dancers Beverly Sibanda and Zoey Sifelani. Organisers of the carnival, Zimbabwe Toursim Authority, said travel arrangements for foreign dancers have changed and they will jet in tomorrow.

"We have been facing challenges in securing flights for big groups and we can announce that all the Samba dancers will be in the country by Thursday evening (tomorrow). The Samba Night has therefore been moved to Friday and we are geared up for the day," said ZTA head of corporate affairs Sugar Chagonda.

"We have discussed with Devine Assignments, our partners for the Samba Night, and they said they agreed to move the date to Friday." Chagonda said they are happy things have been going well since the carnival began last Friday and they are looking forward to an exciting week.

"The carnival started well and we are going towards the exciting days of the week. The Samba Night will be held on the same night as the Rhumba Night that takes place at Cresta hotel and will have Werrason as the main act. We know that most people are waiting for the big day of Street Party and Carnival Concert, which is Saturday, but many activities will be taking place throughout the week."

Devine Assignments said they have put everything in place for the Samba Night and local performers are ready to compete with international dancers.

"Despite the change in date, everything has been set for the Samba Night and we are inviting people to come and witness a great event. Our local dancers have been rehearsing for the event and they have promised a memorable night," said Devine Assignments director Biggie Chinoperekwei.

"We have hosted the Samba Night over the past editions of the carnival and we are confident that this year we will surpass the standards we set before. We are confident that the night will be a nice one for all those that follow female dancers. We are promising a historic Samba Night."

Bev and Zoey said they are geared for the event and will put up surprise acts for their international counterparts. They have both performed at the previous Samba Nights and they are always ready to mesmerise at such big stages.

