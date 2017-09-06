6 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Presidential Scholarship Applications Now Open

GOVERNMENT is inviting applications from students willing to pursue undergraduate studies under the Presidential and National Scholarships Programme for the 2018 academic year.The executive director of the Presidential and National Scholarships Programme, Dr Chris Mushohwe, said in a statement yesterday the scholarships, which cover many disciplines, were limited to those who, in addition to being below the age of 25, also had a minimum 10 points at A-Level.

"The Presidential and National Scholarships Programme is inviting applications for scholarships for the 2018 academic year," said Dr Mushohwe, who is also Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Ser- vices.

"The scholarships programme targets able, but disadvantaged students from different rural areas, schools in remote districts who intend on pursuing undergraduate studies at foreign universities in a number of dis- ciplines.

"The disciplines being offered are engineering, health sciences, science, agriculture science, commerce and management science."

Gender balance

Dr Mushohwe added: "Applicants must possess a minimum of 10 points in relevant A-Level subjects or chosen degree studies and emphasis will be gender balancing.

"All applications should be strictly directed to the Programme Executive Director, Department of the Presidential and National Scholarships (Office of the President and Cabinet), 10th Floor, Compensation Building, corner Fourth Street and Central Avenue, Harare."

Early this year, 100 students left for South Africa to study at three universities - University of Fort Hare, University of the Witwatersrand and University of Johannes- burg.

Presidential scholarships have benefited thousands of disadvantaged children from across the country.

