6 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Child Abuse Costs Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter A HARARE woman has been sentenced to an effective one-and-a-half years in prison for deliberately injuring her brother-in-law's two-year-old daughter after she forced her to hold a hot sweet potato.

Vimbai Muudzwa (20) of Kuwadzana Phase 3, Harare, appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta charged with contravening section 7 (1) of the Children's Act for ill-treating a minor.

She was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour. In mitigation, Muudzwa told the court that she was only trying to discipline the child.

"The child had a tendency of eating food at my neighbour's place so I wanted to teach her not to accept food from strangers," she told the court. The court proved that between July 14 and August 2 this year Muudzwa assaulted the minor with an unknown object before she ordered her to hold a hot sweet potato that had been retrieved from a boiling pot.

Muudzwa then pressed the minor's hands against the hot potato. Though the child cried out in pain, Muudzwa did not relent. The minor sustained serious burns as a result. Muudzwa was only arrested after an informant alerted police of the minor's untreated burns.

Zimbabwe

'Whip Your Children,' Youth Leader Urges Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party youth leader has encouraged Grace Mugabe to use a whip on her errant "children", after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.