Zimbabwe: Kadoma Paper Mill Angling for More Exports

Business Reporters Art Corporation's paper manufacturing unit, Kadoma Paper Mills (KPM) is angling for more exports into the region to improve from the current 140 tonnes a month, a company official has said.

With a monthly average production of about 380 tonnes, the paper manufacturer is exporting 10 percent to the Zambian market, nine percent to Malawi and five percent to Burundi. KPM is currently exporting an average of 140 tonnes a month, which is an increase from the 90 tonnes a month which it used to export in the past.

Speaking during an educational tour of the company's plant by journalists attending a Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe workshop on financial reporting in Kadoma, the company's general manager Mackson Maturura said: "We are exporting into Zambia, Burundi and Malawi. We are looking at increasing the exports into the region."

Kadoma Paper Mills which is the sole producer of tissue and Kraft products in Zimbabwe has plant capacity of 400 tonnes per month against the national monthly demand of 700 tonnes.

The deficit of 320 tonnes is covered by imports with the country's biggest trade partner, South Africa, providing the larger chunk. The company relies on recycled paper for raw materials of which 30 percent comes from neighbouring Botswana and South Africa with the former providing the best quality of the required paper.

The Kadoma Mill recycles waste paper, which is collected mainly around the country. The waste paper is sorted, graded and then pulped to manufacture different grades of tissue paper. Clean waste paper is used to produce a premium grade of tissue for toilet rolls. Economy grade tissue and 35gsm wet strength tissue are then made from the rest of the waste paper.

Mr Maturure said raw materials have been the biggest cost driver on operations where the company has resorted to importing material from Botswana and South Africa. This costs KPM about $36 000 every month.

Art Corporation, the parent company of KPM, is on record indicating its desire to recapitalise the company to full potential and giving it the needed pedestal to compete in the region and internationally.