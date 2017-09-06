6 September 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Stop Claiming Victory Ahead of Elections Results'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
...

-TEACH-Liberia Executive Director Cautions Politicians

As the 2017 elections draw nearer the executive director of TEACH-Liberia is challenging all politicians to do away with all vices that have the propensity to carry the country backward.

Speaking in an interview over the weekend in the Zayzay community in Paynesville, Patrick M. Barlea challenged all political candidates in the upcoming elections to stop claiming victory before the elections.

According to him, only the National Elections Commission has the power to announce the winners of both the presidential and representatives' elections.

He made the assertion when members and supporters of the organization took the initiative to sensitize voters on various terms relating to election and elections violence.

Speaking to hundreds of citizens from various communities in Paynesville, Barlea noted that election is everyone's business, therefore, all Liberians should get involve into the process.

"Liberians suffered for too long during the fifteen years of civil unrest that the country is still finding it difficult to recover from its damages," he added.

"Liberians should carry out a peaceful election because this country is all we have" the warned.

Barlea further noted that the organization is a self-supported organization, which plans are to assist all citizens with the rightful information on how to vote through awareness.

He added that every letter in TEACH-Liberia stands for a word that is very essential to the upward movement of Liberia as TEACH means (Technology, Education, Agriculture, Community initiatives and Health).

For his part, the administrator of TEACH-Liberia, Junior M. Lape cautioned all Liberians to take the 2017 election as their own, nothing that fruitful results from the election will be good for every Liberian.

He used the occasion to call on NEC to do all in its powers to conduct a free, fair and transparent election that will make Liberians to continue enjoying the peace.

Also in separate comments, the general secretary and assistant financial secretary, Emmanuel Jallah and Quita Lepolu pledged the organization's support to buttress government's effort in making Liberia a best place to live. Both said Liberia is the only country Liberians can boast of and cannot be deported from for any other reason.

Liberia

Is Liberia's Sirleaf Really Standing Up for Women?

In a public statement in August, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Africa's first woman elected head of state -… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.