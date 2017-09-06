Liberia: 'Stop Claiming Victory Ahead of Elections Results'

-TEACH-Liberia Executive Director Cautions Politicians

As the 2017 elections draw nearer the executive director of TEACH-Liberia is challenging all politicians to do away with all vices that have the propensity to carry the country backward.

Speaking in an interview over the weekend in the Zayzay community in Paynesville, Patrick M. Barlea challenged all political candidates in the upcoming elections to stop claiming victory before the elections.

According to him, only the National Elections Commission has the power to announce the winners of both the presidential and representatives' elections.

He made the assertion when members and supporters of the organization took the initiative to sensitize voters on various terms relating to election and elections violence.

Speaking to hundreds of citizens from various communities in Paynesville, Barlea noted that election is everyone's business, therefore, all Liberians should get involve into the process.

"Liberians suffered for too long during the fifteen years of civil unrest that the country is still finding it difficult to recover from its damages," he added.

"Liberians should carry out a peaceful election because this country is all we have" the warned.

Barlea further noted that the organization is a self-supported organization, which plans are to assist all citizens with the rightful information on how to vote through awareness.

He added that every letter in TEACH-Liberia stands for a word that is very essential to the upward movement of Liberia as TEACH means (Technology, Education, Agriculture, Community initiatives and Health).

For his part, the administrator of TEACH-Liberia, Junior M. Lape cautioned all Liberians to take the 2017 election as their own, nothing that fruitful results from the election will be good for every Liberian.

He used the occasion to call on NEC to do all in its powers to conduct a free, fair and transparent election that will make Liberians to continue enjoying the peace.

Also in separate comments, the general secretary and assistant financial secretary, Emmanuel Jallah and Quita Lepolu pledged the organization's support to buttress government's effort in making Liberia a best place to live. Both said Liberia is the only country Liberians can boast of and cannot be deported from for any other reason.