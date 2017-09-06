Botswana: Football Union Honours Game Legends

Gaborone — A total of 20 football legends who played the game in the 1960s received accolades during the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) second annual awards ceremony which was held in Gaborone on Monday.

They are Gaborone United and Botswana XI former greats Horatio 'Chippa' Mahloane, Nicholas 'Lele' Sebele, Bankane 'Banks' Mokgware, Churchill Gape and Ben Segale.

Others are first ever Botswana XI goalkeeper Philip 'The Cat' Mauco, Samuel 'Tizzah' Sekgaphane who is the Black Peril former player-coach, Slow Pabalinga who used to don Township Rollers colours, Wilfred 'Chincha' Kgosi who turned up for Tafa and Rollers as well as former Maletamotse goalkeeper Vincent Kraai.

The rest of the list includes Freddy 'Dust King' Modise (Rollers), Maduo 'Legs of Thunder' Maoto (Mochudi Big XV), McPherson Ferguson (Mochudi Rovers and Notwane), Thomas Chawilane (Notwane and Tafa), Slumber Bokole (Tigers and Lobatse Stars), Rejoice Bimbo (Rollers), Boniface 'Wonderboy' Tlape of Gaborone United, 'Clement 'Captain Muller' Mothelesi, of Township Rollers, Ilanga 'Black Cat' Jim, Manje Kooitsiwe and Prince Galetshoge.

The players were awarded miniature trophies and certificate as recognition to the sterling contribution to football during the game's infant days in Botswana.

Ferguson who was a member of the earliest national team in the mid-sixties, thanked FUB for appreciating the role played by former players in the development of football. He said they played football under difficult conditions in the 1960s.

He said they loved representing their country without demanding financial rewards.

Bokole also praised FUB for remembering former players since they have laid the foundation of football in this country.

He said urged current players ditch aggressive behaviour and ill-discipline and to copy the good sportsman spirit which former players used to show on the soccer pitch.

Kgosana Masaseng, the FUB Secretary General, said they wanted to appreciate the contribution of 1960s players to the game.

He said the legends should not be forgotten and FUB wanted to see them coming back to the game they love.

"We look at you as a resource that we can tap into. We look at you as role models to these upcoming players. And all we are saying is could you come back and mentor us," Masaseng said to former players.

Masaseng said the soccer fraternity must appreciate people who laid the foundation of football. BOPA

Source : BOPA