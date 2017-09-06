5 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bafana Star Recommended for Diversion Programme After Speeding Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mamelodi Sundowns defender and Bafana Bafana player Rivaldo Coetzee has been found suitable for a diversion programme after being nabbed for reckless and negligent driving.

Coetzee appeared in the dock at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following his arrest last month on the N1 near the Giel Basson Drive turn-off near Monte Vista.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Coetzee was interviewed by the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders and found to be suitable to attend one of their programmes.

The matter was postponed until October 4 for arrangements to be made for him to attend a diversion programme in Johannesburg, he said.

Coetzee was nabbed on August 31, while driving 198km/h in a 120km/h zone, City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman told News24 on Monday.

At the time of his arrest, he claimed to have been on his way to sign a contract, Coleman said.

His agent apparently later arrived at the police station for the soccer star to complete the paperwork, he added.

Sport24 on Monday reported that Sundowns are understood to have paid Ajax Cape Town in the region of R10m for Coetzee on a five-year deal.

Source: News24

South Africa

Opposition Motion to Hold Early Elections Falls Flat

When it comes to damp squibs, it was harder to imagine a damper squib than the Democratic Alliance's motion to dissolve… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.