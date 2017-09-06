South Africa: Bafana Star Recommended for Diversion Programme After Speeding Arrest

Mamelodi Sundowns defender and Bafana Bafana player Rivaldo Coetzee has been found suitable for a diversion programme after being nabbed for reckless and negligent driving.

Coetzee appeared in the dock at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following his arrest last month on the N1 near the Giel Basson Drive turn-off near Monte Vista.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Coetzee was interviewed by the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders and found to be suitable to attend one of their programmes.

The matter was postponed until October 4 for arrangements to be made for him to attend a diversion programme in Johannesburg, he said.

Coetzee was nabbed on August 31, while driving 198km/h in a 120km/h zone, City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman told News24 on Monday.

At the time of his arrest, he claimed to have been on his way to sign a contract, Coleman said.

His agent apparently later arrived at the police station for the soccer star to complete the paperwork, he added.

Sport24 on Monday reported that Sundowns are understood to have paid Ajax Cape Town in the region of R10m for Coetzee on a five-year deal.

Source: News24