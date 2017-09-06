Botswana: Determination, Ambition Drives Sekgabo

Francistown — The business of bread baking is one known to be a female dominated sphere, but that has not deterred a 26 year-old Serowe -born youth Mr Ramalema Sekgabo.

Speaking in an interview recently, Mr Sekgabo explained that he completed his Botswana General Certificate Secondary Examination (BGCSE) results in 2009 but did not manage to further his studies.

As such, he lamented that life seemed to be tough due to the fact that there were no job opportunities and the youth were the most affected.

Mr Sekgabo did not want to use such as a challenge that could hinder him from prospering.

Although a number of business ideas accumulated and clouded his mind, he opted for making bread as his best choice.

"I had a dream to run a business of making bread despite the fact that I had no formal training on baking," he explained.

With his sheer determination, the youthful Sekgabo explained that he then approached his former class mate Mr Mompoloki Itumeleng in 2014, who was an employee at one bakery in Francistown.

Mr Sekgabo maintained that his approach to his mate bore fruit as he managed to land a job opportunity at Itumeleng Bakery.

"I was happy knowing that my road to realise my dream is being paved. I worked harder on my daily duties with one common goal of gaining experience that would be a breakthrough for my dream," he noted.

He explained further that his Good Samaritan became his mentor as he wholeheartedly showed him the way and practicalities of making bread.

In March this year, with the experience he had acquired, he decided to be his own boss as he opened his own bread baking business in Francistown Block 1 location.

In the early hours of the morning of the interview, he woke up to mix flour ingredients to make dough that makes buns, scones, fat cakes, muffins and loaves.

The inspirational youth explains that his business is satisfactory every day as he shares that all his daily produce gets finished.

He notes that sometimes he is forced to make another batch of produce so that all his other customers do find something to buy during the day.

"I sometimes take orders for churches when they do have church gatherings or conferences," he said, explaining that this gives his business a boost.

His continues to appeal to his customers through producing fresh bread that appeals to their varied tastes.

With the profit he makes, he is able to take care of himself, put food on the table for his two children as well as his family members and eyes a brighter future in the business .

The sole proprietor vows to expand his business so that he can hire his fellow countrymen and as such hoping to reduce the high rate of unemployment, especially among young people.

He is now a living proof that one could achieve anything in life through hard work, passion and perseverance.

The young man encouraged fellow youth not to be discouraged by the lack of job opportunities and fold their arms doing nothing.

He said they should be optimistic about their lives and scan on the available business opportunities and remain focused to thrive for success. In addition, he said the youth should do away with the negativity that they lack resources to set up business, explaining that they should learn and accept to produce with what they have.

Source : BOPA