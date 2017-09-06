Tanzania: Offer More Solutions, Condemn Less, NGOs Told

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has advised non-governmental and civil society organisations to upgrade themselves from criticising the government to providing solutions to problems haunting Tanzanians.

She as well implored other organisations to emulate Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) which, she said, does not focus only in unveiling government shortcom ings in execution of various development programmes, but also show how things can be implemented better in respect to gender equality.

Officiating at the TGNPorganised 14th Gender Festival week at Mabibo in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, Ms Samia said in the beginning, the gender network was criticising the government on gender budgeting, adding "I should congratulate TGNP because it appreciates the government and offers solutions, whenever necessary."

The event which carries the theme: "Transformation of Oppressive Systems for Gender Equality and Sustainable Development," was well attended by government officials, rights groups, envoys from Finland and Sweden.

"We shouted on position of women in leadership and gender budgeting... but now TGNP is providing solutions to problems... TGNP is speaking about the good side of government too... .TGNP is in hand to hand with government on development," Ms Samia added.

She advised women and other organisations to change their tactics and start citing problems and providing solutions for the betterment of 'wananchi,' especially the marginalised.

Ms Samia, one of the awardees at the event for their contributions on bringing gender equality and emancipating women, said the government is determined to revive Tanzania Women Bank (TWB) to help more women and men in fighting against poverty.

Other people whose contribution were recognised at the event are former Speaker Anna Makinda, Anna Abdalah, Getrude Mongela, Professor Marjorie Mbilinyi, Zipora Shekilango, Mary Lusimbi, Professor Ester Mwaikambo and Thabita Siwale.

Also, Kisapu and Kisarawe district councils were awarded for setting aside five per cof their respective earnings for purchasing pads for school girls. However Ireland Ambassador to Tanzania, Paul Sherlock, said the country cannot achieve its development plans if it will not consider the gender equalities.

He urged men to unite and become champions in the fight against gender violence and inequalities to help the country in its effort in eradicating poverty. TGNP Board Chairman Vicensia Shule said 60 per cent of women mostly in the rural areas are still in abject poverty due to poor low investment in agriculture sector.

Speaking of the 14th festival, TGNP Executive Director Lilian Liundi said it was an opportunity to discuss, reflect and recognise the champion of gender movement in the country. Among the topics focused during the four-day event are development, leadership and economic rights.