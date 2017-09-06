Tanzania: Experts Hype ICT Role in Industrialisation Drive

EXPERTS in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) yesterday underscored the need to focus on more integration of ICT across social-economic sectors to support the country's industrialisation drive.

At the third ICT summit in the city, industrialisation and digital entrepreneurship were embraced as two compatible issues. The experts' views come as yet another spice towards the 2025 when the country believes it will fully adopt industrial economy.

Acting Rector of the Institute of Finance Management (IFM), Dr Imanueli Mnzava, pointed out that ICT has a significant role to play in facilitating socio-economic development. But, he quickly mentioned the issue of promoting innovation as an important aspect.

"The debate on ICT and industrialisation should move together especially now that the country is turning industrious," Dr Mnzava said. Officially opening the summit, the Chairperson of the IFM's governing council, Dr Lettice Rutashobya, said every sector now was going up for digitisation, describing the theme of the summit - ICT for Digital Entrepreneurship and Industrial Revolution - as timely.

She called for adoption of ICT in all sectors to speed up transactions. She was certain that the experience obtained from the summit will serve as catalyst for innovation in the ICT. Dr Peter Raeth, US based consultant in computational science, argued that ICT can provide great support to Africa, especially if combined with other domains and linked to businesses and other technical skills.

Another expert from the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, Dr Sam Takavarasha, stated that since there is relationship between ICT access and development, Africa must foster affordable access.

He further pointed out that ICT for development uptake requires digitisation of the entire agribusiness value chain.