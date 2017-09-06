Tanzania: Appeal of Man Jailed of Raping Toddler Fails

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal lodged by a resident of Shinyanga, Godfrey Mahona, who was challenging life imprisonment imposed on him for raping a four-year-old toddler.

Justices Bernard Luanda, Batuel Mmilla and Rehema Mkuye ruled against Mahona, the appellant, after observing that his grounds of appeal lacked merits. "We find no reason to differ with concurrent findings of the lower courts ... this appeal is devoid of merit.

The sentence imposed is proper. The appeal is dismissed," they declared. According to the justices, the evidence on record was very clear that the young girl (name withheld) was raped by the appellant.

They noted further that the victim's evidence was corroborated by the evidence of other prosecution witnesses, including her close relatives she was staying with. In one of grounds of appeal, the appellant had told the court that the medical evidence was received without him being examined to prove that he had sexual intercourse with the victim.

However, in their judgment dated August 15, 2017 delivered at a sitting in Tabora Region, the justices had this to say: "The ground raised has no merit. There is no legal requirement to subject a ravisher to undergo a medical examination."

Facts of the trial show that one mother (also name withheld) was a resident of Majengo within Shinyanga Municipality. She was married and stayed with the victim of rape, who was the daughter of her sister- in-law.

The appellant was not a stranger to the mother, as well as the victim.