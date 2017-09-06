Tanzania: Act On Shoddy Works, PS Directs Roads Agency

THE Permanent Secretary (PS) in President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mussa Iyombe, has directed executives within the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) to deal with shoddy works in municipalities.

Addressing TARURA executives from across the country here yesterday, Engineer Iyombe said the newly established road networks agency should address log-term challenges facing the sector for quite sometime now.

"The government came up with the idea to set up TARURA to address such challenges as shoddy works in the sector," the PS said, at the opening session of this first ever TARURA meeting.

The meeting which was organized under local government authority brought together 180 TARURA regional and district coordinators to discuss how best to speed up project implementation.

Mr Iyombe also ordered TARURA to fight prevailing corruption within its tender processes -- largely within municipalities, pointing out that the government would not hesitate taking steps against executives involved in shoddy works.

Launched by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa last June, TARURA is aimed at facilitating improvements in rural and urban road networks, enabling people to transport crops and other items from rural to urban areas.

"The new agency is key in boosting agricultural productivity by facilitating transportation of crops to market. It will also facilitate economic growth," observed the PM, adding that TARURA would also help transform livelihoods and reduce risks and time spent ferrying goods to markets.

Mr Majaliwa warned some district council leaders whom he accused of misusing funds allocated for roadworks to other projects, reiterating such funds should be used as allocated.