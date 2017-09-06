Africa's First Rotary Eye Hospital Nearing Completion in Lagos

The Indo Eye-care Foundation in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate would soon commission the first Rotary Eye Hospital in Africa.At a meeting chaired by the club's icon, Past President Naranbhai Patel, to speed up the project, it was disclosed that the five story building hospital situated along Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road would be completed before the end of this year while operation would commence in March 2018.

The idea was mooted in 2005 by Patel and Dr. D. Mirani, with support from firms like Chanrai Group and Kewalrams Group, as well as some Indians, with the aim of giving back to the society.

President, Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate, Rotn. Atul Ketshry, said the club would key into the District Governor's vision of equipping 10 primary health centres within the district.

"Today, we are also giving out 21 artificial limbs with one artificial hand. We have done about 50,000 artificial limbs over the last 25 years with between 300 and 400 beneficiaries given artificial limbs free of cost."

Meanwhile, at the blood camp organised for the month of August in collaboration with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, more than 50 pints of blood was realized.

Kshetry said: "Everyone is eligible to donate blood except those having ailment, those on medication and those above the age of 60. One pint of blood can save three lives. People are afraid to donate blood in Nigeria because of the belief that it is inimical to their health. Rather, it makes the donor stay healthy as the heart automatically generates fresh blood within 38 hours."