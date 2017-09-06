East Africa: Tanzania Finish Second in EAC Military Games

TANZANIA People's Defence Forces (TPDF) emerged the overall runners up of the 11th East African Community (EAC) Games, the best ever performance since the event's inception over a decade ago.

Tanzania claimed gold medals in 10 km Cross Country race and basketball, while adding silver in volleyball and cross country through Jakline Sakilu and the volleyball team comprising stars from Tanzania Prisons and Jeshi Stars. Tanzania had the best performance in volleyball, the sport that has been under Kenyan domain for decades.

They clinched silver while gold went to the favourite Kenya. In netball, Tanzania failed to defend their title which they clinched in the last year event in Kigali , Rwanda after losing 36 -32 goals to Kenya in their last game on Monday evening.

The team clinched bronze medal after ending third behind Uganda. However TPDF's Faraji Malaki was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for netball as well Mussa Chacha in Basketball whereby Tanzania for the first time ever since the establishment of the events.

TPDF athletes continued to excel as Evelyne Moshi and Doreen Kobelo were also named the best spiker and server in volleyball respectively. Kenya emerged the overall winner of this year's edition after clinching four gold medals in football, netball, volleyball and cross country in women discipline.

They also won silver medal in the cross country race for men's discipline. Whereas Uganda settled for the third position after securing one Silver in netball and four bronze medals in Cross Country (Men and Women), Basketball and Volleyball respectively, whereas the host Burundi had only one silver they won in basketball.

Tanzania had a contingent of 120 sportsmen and women who participated in the annual East Africa military games and cultural events - football, basketball, volleyball, netball and athletics.

The annual event has been held for the second time in the Burundian capital with military teams from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and the hosts Burundi taking part, as other two EAC members Rwanda and South Sudan failed to take part.

The EAC military games and cultural events are part of the annual activities under the Protocol on Cooperation in Defence amongst the EAC states.

They are geared towards enhancing physical fitness amongst the EAC forces, sharing experiences, developing sports in EAC militaries and promoting integration through sports and culture. In line with the Defence treaty, the games and cultural events enhance the security treaty on co-operation in protection of the EAC.