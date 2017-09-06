Tanzania: Albino Killers Are Heinous Criminals!

editorial

THE Sumbawanga Zone of the High Court of Tanzania has thrown into jail four convicts, three of whom have been found guilty of conspiring to murder a person living with albinism.

The fourth convict pleaded guilty to possession of the hand of an albino. What a shame! The four criminals will remain behind bars for a total of 62 years. Andius Songoroka, Mihambwe Kamata and Ureta Shingi Kawilu have taken 18 years each while Sagenti Kalinga will be incarcerated for eight years.

Yes, the four must pay a price for their heinous crimes. It is widely known that albino killers are mostly greedy fortune seekers. It is unthinkable that greedy morons should stalk unsuspecting people with albinism, pounce on them, hack off their body parts and run away with them.

This is, indeed, disgusting! Some of these outlaws waylay their victims in the bush or elsewhere and slay them, sometimes in broad daylight. It is imperative to point out here that the superstitious, cold-blooded killings of albinos do not only affect the victims and their relatives.

The killings also affect the entire nation as well and humanity in general. The barbaric killings put this nation to great shame, to say the least. For some time, the criminals appeared to have retreated into their lairs but they have pounced again.

Past killings did not go unnoticed globally. They threw this nation into utter disrepute. Most killers were superstitious wealth seekers who were acting on advice from witchdoctors, oracles, herbalists, palmists, healers and witches, all of whom were cheats.

They hoodwinked some of the unwitting fortune seekers into killing albinos. This was, indeed, cruel deceit! In most cases the killers chopped off their victims' body parts, which included legs, hands, fingers, breasts and genitalia and presented these items to the witchdoctors for black magic spells.

In some cases the killers carted away their victims' heads or blood. What a frightening scenario! While we do not intend to prejudice courts of law in their handling of these baffling criminal cases, we have a duty to point out that those proven guilty should be punished severely, for, it is greed for wealth that drives the felons to kill.

So, the killers of albinos hope to wallow in wealth after running off with body parts. It is this warped belief that often culminates in the ruthless, gruesome and heinous atrocities! The killings are nefarious felonies that are committed with stone-hard insensitivity.

The psychopaths commit the crimes in callous wickedness. They kill in cold blood after subjecting their victims to agony. Certainly, this can only happen in a rabid world where hoodlums have no qualms about killing other people, albinos in this case.