Zanzibar — THE Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport has signed a consultancy work deal worth 1.9m US dollars with Dar al Handash Consultant (Egypt) Limited, a move that gives a bright future for improved services in the islands airports.

The agreement is detailed to deal with 'consultancy services for carrying out feasibility study, detailed Engineering Design and Preparation of tender documents for Pemba Airport and conduct/carry out Zanzibar airport Master plan and land use plan for Abeid Aman Karume International Airport (AAKIA)'.

Mr Mustapha Jumbe, the Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, said at the signing ceremony held at his office that the work is under the 'Transport Sector Support Programme' -- a component funded by African Development Bank (AfDB).

"The consultancy services will be implemented in two phases: ten months for feasibility and tendering for Pemba Airport, while AAKIA master plan will take seven months," Mr Jumbe said.

He said that upon completion of 'consultancy services and the feasibility study', the proposed tendering include aircraft pavements; surface water drainage system; Aeronautical Ground Lighting System and power and electrical systems including standby generator.

Other works for tendering Pemba airport are: security fencing and gates; terminal building; administration building; rescue and firefighting; freight cargo facilities; general aviation hangar; and customs and clearance facility.

The PS said the planned work at AAKIA aims at outlining current deficiencies, requirements and cost estimates of the civil aviation Infrastructures (including airports, heliport, air traffic control, airspace and navigation equipment, communications equipment and weather systems).

He said the study also aims at defining strategies to march the future needs during the demarcated time frame; and develop a detailed land use plan for development of International airport. Mr George Fores representing the Dar al Handash Consultant (Egypt) Limited said his company is committed to working as par the signed agreement.