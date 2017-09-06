Gambia: Permanent Sectary of Lands Dwells On Waste Management MOU

The Permanent Sectary at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government, Mr. Buba Sanyang, has clarified that Government has signed an MOU with Continental Africa, an American Company, on the management of waste in the country.

Mr Sanyang said the agreement was signed between the Ministry, Continental Africa, NAWEC and the Kanifing Municipal council.

He said the work is going to be centred on NAWEC because the company is going to work with the electricity company so that the waste gathered will be transformed to energy for use by NAWEC.

He said the agreement was based on consensus; that all they have to do is to open the door, but most of the work the company will do will be between them, NAWEC and KMC.

PS Sanyang said KMC will play a part in this as they will be collecting the waste from various dumpsites within the municipality to Bakoteh dumpsite, which will be used as a transit.

He said the waste collected will be stationed at Bakoteh probably a day or two before it will be relocated to the waste management plant.

Regarding the commencement of work by the company, PS Sanyang said they don't want to rush things; that they want to take it diligently to inform all partners and Government departments that are involved; that once work starts, it will be a continuation.

He said the project will be leased under NAWEC for the period of 25 years; that the project has more to deal with NAWEC than any other institution.

Earlier on, this medium spoke to Sulayman Gassama, Director of operations at Continental Africa Limited, who confirmed the signing of the MOU and agreement with the Ministry Lands and Regional Government.