Gambia: Scorpions Can Make Country Proud - Wafu Gaffer Omar Sise

Gambia's team can match up to expectations and made the country proud in Ghana, says head coach Omar Sise.

The Scorpions face up to hosts the Black Stars of Ghana this Saturday.

It's been catalogue of dismal runs for Gambia at international level leaving fans consequently desolate but an optimistic Sise believes his charges can rise up to the billing in Ghana where the country's previous national teams have failed.

But first he must begin with shoving aside a well-prepared but robust Ghana.

'Our objective in the first place is to put up a team ready to challenge the hosts, Ghana. That is what I based my selection on.

'Our next objective is to go very far in the tournament and be able to win the trophy. It's difficult but I am with the belief that the boys can deliver to our expectations and make the country proud,' said Sise, whose charges haven't had a serious international test aside from the exhibition games with local teams from around the country.

Saturday's game will be an occasion of renewed rivalry after the sides met in the 2008 edition prompting an early exit for the Scorpions under the then tutelage of gaffer Alagie Sarr.

The teams were supposed to leave Gambia's shores yesterday night.

Rest of the other fixtures read below.

Zone A Zone B

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Senegal vs Liberia

Mali vs Mauritania Burkina Faso vs Niger

Guinea vs Guinea Bissau Ivory Coast vs Togo

Gambia vs Ghana Benin vs Cape Verde